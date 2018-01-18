Bitcoin maintainer Marco Falke reveals it could benefit the bitcoin if the Chinese government would follow through with plans to curb bitcoin miners’power supply. Chinese mining is considered providing more than half the global bitcoin network power, called hash rate. “A centralized hash rate endangers the security of the whole bitcoin network,” Mr Falke told German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche in an exclusive interview. “As soon as miners are migrating from China to several other countries with cheap electricity bitcoin will become truly decentralized again.”

For the 26-year-old German, who graduated from TUM University Munich in 2017, the vast amount of energy needed to keep bitcoin running ensures user security against attacks. “I think it is important to support one leading global cryptocurrency only, instead of wasting the globally available hash rate on hundreds of different cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s hash rate is still second to none in terms of miners supporting it, which makes it the most secure cryptocurrency available.”