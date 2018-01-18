Donnerstag, 18. Januar 2018

 Bitcoin maintainer: "Politicians won’t endanger the success of bitcoin"

exklusivBitcoin maintainer: "Politicians won’t endanger the success of bitcoin"

Bild vergrößern

Die Bitcoin-Entwickler bleiben im Hintergrund. Marco Falke, einer der drei Top-Entwickler, hat mit der WirtschaftsWoche gesprochen.

Bild:  REUTERS
von Sebastian Kirsch

Bitcoin maintainer Marco Falke reveals it could benefit the bitcoin if the Chinese government would follow through with plans to curb bitcoin miners’power supply.

Bitcoin maintainer Marco Falke reveals it could benefit the bitcoin if the Chinese government would follow through with plans to curb bitcoin miners’power supply. Chinese mining is considered providing more than half the global bitcoin network power, called hash rate. “A centralized hash rate endangers the security of the whole bitcoin network,” Mr Falke told German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche in an exclusive interview. “As soon as miners are migrating from China to several other countries with cheap electricity bitcoin will become truly decentralized again.”

For the 26-year-old German, who graduated from TUM University Munich in 2017, the vast amount of energy needed to keep bitcoin running ensures user security against attacks. “I think it is important to support one leading global cryptocurrency only, instead of wasting the globally available hash rate on hundreds of different cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s hash rate is still second to none in terms of miners supporting it, which makes it the most secure cryptocurrency available.”

Anzeige

Mr Falke is one of three bitcoin maintainers currently coordinating the global open source software development. A role that was first administered by bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto. He said: “Neither a trading ban in South Korea nor the elimination of Chinese mining facilities will negatively affect the bitcoin in the long term. Politicians won’t endanger the success of bitcoin. Its supporters are not buying in for a short-term gain. They believe in the endurance of the project and consider it an alternative to our current financial system.”

You may read the complete interview in english here:

PremiumBitcoin Developer "Centralized hash rate endangers the security of the whole network"

In his first-ever interview, German bitcoin developer Marco Falke evaluates the potential threat of a trading ban in South Korea, the impact of Chinese regulation on the bitcoin network - and explains how he became one of the leading figures in bitcoin.

Bitcoin Quelle: REUTERS
© Sie wollen unsere Inhalte verwenden? Erwerben Sie hier die Rechte!
Anzeige

Mehr zum Thema

Immobilien-Wertfinder:Was Mieten und Kaufen in Ihrer Region kostet
Immobilien-Wertefinder

Mit unserem interaktiven Tool finden Sie Interessierte Mieten und Kaufpreise in ihrem Viertel und ihrer Straße. Mehr...

 

Serviceangebote unserer Partner

Zur Startseite
-0%1%2%3%4%5%6%7%8%9%10%11%12%13%14%15%16%17%18%19%20%21%22%23%24%25%26%27%28%29%30%31%32%33%34%35%36%37%38%39%40%41%42%43%44%45%46%47%48%49%50%51%52%53%54%55%56%57%58%59%60%61%62%63%64%65%66%67%68%69%70%71%72%73%74%75%76%77%78%79%80%81%82%83%84%85%86%87%88%89%90%91%92%93%94%95%96%97%98%99%100%