Freitag, 17. März 2017

 Paul Tighe, Bischof: Verstehen, was Menschen antreibt

aktualisiert heute, 19:23 Uhr
Paul Tighe ist ein Bischof aus dem Vatikan.

Quelle:Handelsblatt Online

„I want to learn and get a feeling for what are the things that are driving a generation of people who are in many ways shaping the world as we know it.“

„In a world where increasingly [we're] not invited to part of conversations, I think if people are interested in having us, we're delighted to be here.“

„There's an environment that is kinda rough. There's a lot of trolling, a lot of negativity. But if the people who want to use it for good withdraw from it, then the trolls have won. There is a potential here to build connections, to learn from people who might surprise us.“

„There were people saying 'let's launch a Twitter bomb, lets force them out of this environment'. But we stuck with it and said 'no, this is too important a forum'.“

WirtschaftsWoche 12 vom 17.3.2017

Titelstory: Der Fall. Oliver Samwers Absturz mit Rocket Internet - scheitern jetzt auch Lieferheld und Hello Fresh?

