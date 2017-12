"Alle für Gerechtigkeit", steht auf den Plakaten.

People shout holding signs that read "All for justice" outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. More than 10,000 people on Sunday participated in another round of protests against Romanian legislation that critics say would make it harder to punish high-level corruption. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)