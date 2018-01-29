 Serendipity: Davos, the End: How to trump the Trump

Zur deutschen Version bitte nach unten scrollen.
Good morning, dear Serendipity readers,
In Davos, all heads of states are treated equally. But some are more equal than others. Not only were entire sections of the Congress Center and Davos itself temporarily paralyzed because of US-President Donald Trump. He also somehow got a traditional marching band as an opening act, which set the tune for what was about to come.
Yet it all turned out a little differently. His communication advisors had clearly briefed the US Commander-in-Chief well on the WEF tonality. Which is why there was no shouting or wild gesticulating on stage, but instead an almost solemn Trump who plainly read off the teleprompter. He said phrases like “America First does not mean America Alone.”
At first, he even seemed to come close to a concession on the fiercely debated topic of free trade, declaring that “we need a system that does not only work for the US but for all countries”. But, in typical Trumpist fashion, “via bilateral agreements.” Plus, if the past is any prologue, words out of Trump’s mouth are as fickle as his toupee in a storm.
With his rather moderate address, the American head of state showed gratitude for his particularly friendly welcome at the WEF. Forum chief Klaus Schwab heaped praise on his tax reform and opened by saying “You cannot imagine how much we’re looking forward to your speech.” Which prompted the first round of angry murmur in the crowd. Then he adds, addressing Trump: “I am aware that your strong leadership is open to misconception and biased interpretation.” Now boos and hissing shot through the hall. No need for such kowtowing.
While many executives denounced Trump in hushed voices, one African colleague was much more resolute. Tony Elumelu is one of the most successful business leaders in Africa and one of the wealthiest Nigerians. Though he initially intended to stay in Davos until the end, the derogatory description by the US President of countries like Elumelu’s as “shitholes” prompted him to depart by 11:30am. Trump’s address was at 2PM.
Rumor has it there are some people who are in fact not exhausted after a week of WEF mayhem (we, however, are). A local convenience store owner at Davos Platz train station in fact “likes it, when something’s going on”. Did she follow Donald Trump’s visit? “Oh yes, thoroughly, on TV. I watched his landing live.” Why? Because the lady is “very interested in helicopters.”
"Today, artificial intelligence really doesn’t have to be magical anymore – it’s not a black box. We should be able to look inside and design it according to our taste.”
Jean Yang, Carnegie-School of Computer Science
We know what’s coming – or perhaps we don’t. Marc Walder, CEO of Swiss publishing house Ringier, notably remarked: “Today, when you invite an expert to talk about the data economy, the entire advisory board has no clue about the subject.” What triggered this self-criticism was a talk by Palantir CEO Alex Karp. He’s not just a philosopher but also the founder of the most secretive data-mining companies in the world. At the WEF, he is spotted wearing a woolen beanie – indoors.
But there’s more to Walder’s frank admission. Mathematician Nassim Nicholas Taleb once forecasted the financial crisis. Today, he writes: „We are [...] witnessing a complete riot against some class of experts, in domains that are too difficult for us to understand, such as macroeconomic reality, and in which not only the expert is not an expert, but he doesn’t know it.“ According to ex-US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, this is the worst kind of ignorance: the unknown unknown.
Digit of the day: 9 million. That’s the combined cost in Swiss francs of all security measures for this year’s World Economic Forum. Among other things, it paid for 4,400 soldiers securing Davos and the city’s airspace.
Movement is underrated. An important WEF-visitor travels by car, a smart one by foot. Davos’ traffic situation was a nightmare this year. For hours on end, every vehicle on the Promenade, the central road bearing the bulk of traffic, came to a complete still stand. Endless lines of cars, waiting for the impossible, their engines running. “Instead of constantly talking about sustainability and climate change, we should just forego using our cars now and then. People wouldn’t get stuck in hour-long traffic jams, either,” said Herbert J. Scheidt, President of the Swiss Association of Banks. As many participants live outside of Davos during the WEF and depend on taking the shuttle busses, that’s easier said than done. Mobility is the new economic inequality.
War on institutions: Up next, after the uprising against expertise, mainly propelled by populist parties, is the downfall of self-assurance. Exhibit A, overheard as two WEF men converse on the side of the road: “I don’t fucking understand the blockchain. But people are making billions with it - and I want a piece of that shit!”
In Davos, the blockchain even had its own physical hub, with no involvement of a central bank as an independent body of control. For four days, it resided in a hotel opposite the Congress Center. “At the beginning, interest in it was scarce,” says an employee, “but then people’s reluctance evaporated.” US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin could hardly wait to discuss bitcoin – only to then announce strict regulations. The Swedes are a little more progressive. The Scandinavian nation plans to introduce a digital currency, the e-Krone. “It complements traditional bills and coins,” says Deputy Head of Sweden’s Central bank, Cecilia Skingsley. “Cash is going out of fashion.”
When one door closes, another one opens. Our WiWo discussion session at the WEF this morning focused on the question of whether Germany and Europe would once more miss the door to the next digital revolution, the industrial Internet. A short but telling back-and-forth ensued: “It’s too late,” said CEO of Klöckner, Gisbert Rühl. Allianz management board member Jacqueline Hunt retorted: “I am positive it’s not too late”. Truth might be found somewhere in between. The Chairman of France’s Central Bank, François Villeroy de Galhau, maintained: “The wars of yesterday are lost, the wars of tomorrow are still being fought.” A wise statement for the entire World Economic Forum.
Serendipity is off tomorrow and gets to sleep in.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend!
Léa Steinacker, Sven Prange, Miriam Meckel
Warm regards,
Miriam Meckel
Publisher of WirtschaftsWoche
Guten Morgen, liebe Leserinnen und Leser,
in Davos werden alle Staatschefs gleich behandelt. Aber manche sind dann doch gleicher als die anderen. Für US-Präsident Donald Trump wurden nicht nur ganze Teile des Forums und von Davos lahmgelegt. Er bekam auch eine Traditionskapelle, die den Anwesenden schon mal den Marsch blies, bevor Trump das selbst tun konnte.
Doch dann kam es etwas anders als erwartet. Seine Kommunikationsberater hatten ihn gut auf die Davos-Tonalität vorbereitet. Und so schrie Trump nicht rum und gestikulierte nicht wild mit den Händen, sondern las seine Rede schlicht vom Teleprompter. Er sagte Sätze wie “America First does not mean America Alone.”
Selbst beim heiß umstrittenen Thema Freihandel kam Trump seinen Kritikern rhetorisch ein Stück entgegen. Er arbeite an einem „System, das nicht nur für die USA, sondern für alle Länder funktioniert” - allerdings, ganz der Alte, „über bilaterale Verträge.” Bislang hat die Vergangenheit gezeigt, dass Worte in Trumps Munde sich drehen wie ein Fähnchen im Wind.
Trump hat sich mit einer gemäßigten Rede für den freundlichen Empfang am WEF bedankt. Forum-Chef Klaus Schwab lobt mehrfach seine Steuerreform und sagt: „Sie können sich nicht vorstellen, wie sehr wir uns auf Ihre Rede freuen.” Erstes ärgerliches Gemurmel im Saal. Dann sagt Schwab: „Mir ist sehr bewusst, dass Ihre kraftvolle Führung immer wieder Missverständnissen und vorurteilsbehafteten Interprationen ausgesetzt ist.” Jetzt erheben sich laute Buhrufe im Saal. Den Kotau hätte es nicht gebraucht.
Während viele Manager in Davos nur heimlich über US-Präsident Donald Trump schimpften, war ein afrikanischer Kollege konsequenter. Tony Elumelu ist einer der erfolgreichsten Geschäftsleute Afrikas und einer der wohlhabendsten Nigerianer. Eigentlich wollte er bis zum Ende in Davos bleiben. Nachdem Trump Länder wie seins vor Wochenfrist als „Dreckslöcher” bezeichnet hatte, legte er seine Abreise vor. Auf 11.30 Uhr. Trump sprach um 14 Uhr.
Es gibt auch Menschen, die ganz begeistert waren. Wie die Kioskbetreiberin am Davoser Bahnhof. Hat sie das Ganze verfolgt? „Oh ja, ausführlich am Fernsehen. Trumps Landung habe ich mir live angeschaut und im Detail verfolgt.” Warum? Weil die Dame „sehr an Helikoptern interessiert” ist.
„Künstliche Intelligenz muss heute wirklich nicht mehr magisch sein – das ist keine Blackbox. Wir sollten in der Lage sein, hineinzugucken, und es in unserem Sinne zu gestalten.“
Jean Yang, Carnegie-School of Computer Science
Wir wissen, wie es weiter geht - oder auch nicht. Marc Walder, CEO der Schweizer Ringier-Verlagsgruppe, sagt einen bemerkenswerten Satz: „Wenn man heute einen Experten einlädt, um über die neue Datenwirtschaft zu reden, hat der gesamte Vorstand keinen Schimmer, worum es geht.“ Auslöser für die Selbstkritik war ein Vortrag von Palantir-CEO Alex Karp. Der Mann ist nicht nur Philosoph, sondern auch Gründer des geheimnisvollsten Data-Mining-Unternehmens der Welt. Und er trägt am WEF eine rote Wollmütze - indoor.
Hinter dem offenen Eingeständnis steckt aber mehr. Der Finanzmathematiker Nassim Nicholas Taleb hat einst die Finanzkrise vorhergesehen. Heute schreibt er: „Wir beobachten derzeit einen Aufstand gegen die Experten, weil es Bereiche gibt, die zu schwierig sind, als dass man sie noch verstehen könnte - zum Beispiel die makroökonomische Realität. In diesen Bereichen sind auch die Experten keine Experten mehr. Nur, dass sie das nicht wissen.” Das ist übrigens nach Ex-US-Verteidigungsminister Donald Rumsfeld das schlimmste Nichtwissen: The unknown unknown.
Zahl des Tages: 9.000.000. So viel haben die Sicherheitsmaßnahmen am World Economic Forum gekostet (CHF). 4.400 Soldatinnen und Soldaten sicherten Davos und den Luftraum über der Stadt.
Bewegung ist unterschätzt. Der wichtige WEF-Besucher kommt mit dem Auto, der kluge geht zu Fuß. Die Verkehrssituation in Davos war in diesem Jahr ein Alptraum. Stundenlang ging auf der Promenade, der Hauptverkehrsachse, gar nichts. Autos stehen mit laufendem Motor und warten auf das Unmögliche. „Statt ständig über Nachhaltigkeit und Klimawandel zu reden, sollte man einfach mal aufs Auto verzichten. Dann stünden hier auch nicht alle stundenlang im Stau.” Sagt Herbert J. Scheidt, Präsident der Schweizerischen Bankenvereinigung. Das ist leichter gesagt als getan, denn viele wohnen zum WEF außerhalb und sind auf die Shuttlebusse angewiesen. Fortbewegung ist die neue ökonomische Ungleichheit.
Krieg den Institutionen: Nach der Revolte gegen das Expertentum, vor allem vorangetrieben durch populistische Parteien, folgt nun der Niedergang der Selbstgewissheit. Gespräch zweier Davos-Männer am Straßenrand: „Ich verstehe die Blockchain verdammt noch mal nicht. Aber die Leute machen damit Milliarden, und ich will von der Scheiße auch einen Teil abbekommen.”
In Davos hatte die Blockchain schon eine eigene Zentrale, auch ohne Beteiligung einer Zentralbank als unabhängiger Ausgabe- und Kontrollinstanz. Sie residierte vier Tage lang in einem Hotel gegenüber des Kongresszentrums. „Am Anfang war das Interesse noch karg”, sagt eine der Mitarbeiterinnen dort. „Aber dann fiel irgendwann die Scheu”. US-Finanzminister Steven Mnuchin konnte kaum abwarten, über den Bitcoin zu sprechen - um dann allerdings eine strenge Regulierung anzukündigen. Etwas fortschrittsfreundlicher sind da die Schweden. Das Land plant die Einführung einer digitalen Währung, der E-Krone. „Das ergänzt die traditionellen Banknoten und Münzen“, sagt Schwedens stellvertretende Zentralbankchefin Cecilia Skingsley. „Bargeld kommt eben aus der Mode.“
Altes geht und Neues kommt. Über die Frage, ob es Deutschland und Europa gelingen werde, dasindustrielle Internet nicht wieder den US-Unternehmen zu überlassen, gab es bei unserem WiWo-Panel am WEF einen kurzen Schlagabtausch. „Es ist zu spät”, sagte Klöckner-CEO Gisbert Rühl. „Es ist nicht zu spät”, sagte Allianz-Vorständin Jacqueline Hunt. Dazwischen liegt wahrscheinlich die Wahrheit. Frankreichs Zentralbankchef François Villeroy de Galhau findet: „Die Schlachten von gestern sind verloren, die von morgen werden noch gekämpft.” Ein weiser Satz, auch für das World Economic Forum.
Serendipity hat morgen frei und schläft aus.
Wir wünschen Ihnen ein schönes Wochenende.
Léa Steinacker, Sven Prange, Miriam Meckel
Herzlich,
Miriam Meckel
Herausgeberin der WirtschaftsWoche
