Miriam Meckel, publisher of WirtschaftsWoche, and Léa Steinacker, WiWo Chief Innovation Officer, broadcast live from their first day at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and discuss about the topics on the WEF agenda and the people visiting the annual meeting to find answers to the challenges of our fractured world.

You can see the stream here or on Miriam Meckel's Facebook page.