Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz 2024 „Die Bundeswehr braucht mehr Fighting-Power statt mehr Verwaltung“

FRANCE, MEDITERRANEAN SEA - MARCH 2009: The nuclear submarine attack "Saphir" is on the surface during training exercises on March 01, 2009 off Toulon, France, Mediterranean Sea. Saphir is a first-generation nuclear attack submarine of the French Navy. Saphir is the second of the Rubis series. (Photo by Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bild: