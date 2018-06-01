Electric car dissected: Tesla Model 3 can become profitable

WirtschaftsWoche got the evaluations and laboratory results first hand – and they surprise in two respects: Firstly, the dismantling specialists estimate that the sales price per Model 3 of 35.000 to 78.000 dollars contrasts with estimated material and supply costs of 18,000 dollars plus production costs of 10,000 dollars. The more vehicles Tesla gets off the production line per unit of time, the greater the profit remains. According to the report, the targeted 10,000 shares per week (currently estimated at between 2,000 and 4,000 per week) would make a „significant positive contribution to earnings,“ says an engineer. The complete analysis and various graphics are not available online, but only in the print magazine. Still, this report will likely result in a frown or two across boardrooms of the industry today.