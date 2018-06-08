Amazon destroys massive quantities of returned and as-new goods

Jochen Flasbarth, undersecretary in Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Environment, has urged Amazon to clarify these allegations. “This is a huge scandal, we are consuming these resources despite all the problems in the world. This approach is not in step with our times. ” He added: “I strongly believe that many consumers are appalled by this behavior and will not go along with it.” The former Federal Minister of the Environment, Klaus Töpfer, described Amazon’s procedure as “irresponsible.” Environmental organization Greenpeace called for repercussions: “We need to implement a law on banning the waste and destruction of first-hand and usable goods,” said Greenpeace expert Kirsten Brodde.