This combination of file handout pictures released by the Royal Malaysian Police in Kuala Lumpur on February 19, 2017 shows suspects Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam (L) and Siti Ashyah of Indonesia (R), who were detained in connection to the February 13 assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. The two women arrested over the nerve agent assassination of Kim Jong Nam are to be charged with his murder, Malaysia said on February 28, as North Korea sent a senior diplomat to retrieve the body from the morgue. / AFP PHOTO / Royal Malaysian Police / Handout / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Royal Malaysian Police" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS